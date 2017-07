WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two leaders also discussed issues regarding climate change, trade and global steel overcapacity, the release stated on Monday.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany about the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany," it stated.

Trump added that he looks forward to helping Merkel make the G20 Summit a success, the release added.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place July 7-8.