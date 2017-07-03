Germany’s Ruling Alliance No Longer Calls US 'Friend' in Election Program

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, Germany owes the United States a lot, including the reunion of the country and "the return of Germany to the family of the free democratic nations."

"The United States is our most important partner beyond Europe," the program for 2017-2021, published on the CDU/CSU website, said.

"Therefore we have a fundamental security policy interest in a strong and reliable partner, the United States," the party’s program says.

In the program for 2013-2017, the CDU called the United States its "most important friend and partner outside of Europe" and stressed that the friendship with the United States was "a cornerstone" of the party’s international cooperation.

The relations between Berlin and Washington deteriorated after the US presidential election. President Donald Trump in his election program strongly criticized Chancellor and SDU head Angela Merkel’s immigration policy, later adding criticism regarding Germany’s trade with the United States and Berlin’s financial liabilities before NATO.

German federal election is set to be held on September 24. They will lead to the election of a new government and a new chancellor, usually the leader of the winning party.