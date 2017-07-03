Register
23:25 GMT +303 July 2017
    This combination of file photos created on January 16, 2017 shows then Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump (November 10, 2015 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L, March 14, 2016 in Berlin).

    Germany’s Ruling Alliance No Longer Calls US 'Friend' in Election Program

    © AFP 2017/ Joshua Lott, Odd Anderse
    Germany’s ruling bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) in its new election manifesto, presented on Monday, called the United States a "partner," compared to a "friend and partner" in the 2013 program.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, Germany owes the United States a lot, including the reunion of the country and "the return of Germany to the family of the free democratic nations."

    "The United States is our most important partner beyond Europe," the program for 2017-2021, published on the CDU/CSU website, said.

    "Therefore we have a fundamental security policy interest in a strong and reliable partner, the United States," the party’s program says.

    Asylum seeker (C, L) takes a selfie picture with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C, R) following Merkel's visit at a branch of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees and a camp for asylum-seekers in Berlin on September 10, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ DPA/Bernd Von Jutrczenka
    Merkel Says Germany Able to Limit Migration to Avoid Repeat of Refugee Crisis
    In the program for 2013-2017, the CDU called the United States its "most important friend and partner outside of Europe" and stressed that the friendship with the United States was "a cornerstone" of the party’s international cooperation.

    The relations between Berlin and Washington deteriorated after the US presidential election. President Donald Trump in his election program strongly criticized Chancellor and SDU head Angela Merkel’s immigration policy, later adding criticism regarding Germany’s trade with the United States and Berlin’s financial liabilities before NATO.

    German federal election is set to be held on September 24. They will lead to the election of a new government and a new chancellor, usually the leader of the winning party.

