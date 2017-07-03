Kremlin Not Ready to Disclose Details of Anticipated Putin-Trump Meeting at G20

© AFP 2017/ Savo PRELEVIC Putin-Trump G20 Meeting to Become the Key to the Future of US-Russian Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Germany is hosting the G20 summit which will be held in the city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

"We will timely inform when the president's program in Hamburg is fully prepared, you know that Putin will be in Hamburg on July 7 and 8. When it is fully formulated, we, accordingly, will tell you about it," Peskov told reporters answering the question whether there were any details of the bilateral meeting.

The spokesman added that the president planned to hold a series of bilateral contacts.

On Thursday, US National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster said at a press briefing that Trump and Putin would meet for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit.