Over 70% People Worldwide Have No Confidence in Trump's Foreign Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Obama's foreign policy enjoyed a median approval rating of 64 percent at the end of his presidency and was disliked by only 23 percent, the pollster noted.

"Across the 37 countries surveyed in 2017, a median of only 22% say that they have at least some confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs. Almost three-quarters (74%) have little to no confidence in the new U.S. leader," Pew Research Center said, commenting on its Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey.

The most recent survey was conducted among 40,447 respondents in 37 countries outside the United States from February 16 to May 8.

Interestingly, Trump's confidence ranking was lower than Obama's in all but two countries: Russia and Israel.

"President Trump gets more positive reviews in Russia than either of his predecessors ever did," the research center said.

The US presidential election was held on November 8. Then-candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump unexpectedly won, despite most polls predicting the victory of then-Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.