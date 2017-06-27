Putin to Use G20 Summit as Opportunity to Hold Bilateral Meetings - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Kremlin Comments on Format of Upcoming Putin-Trump Meeting at G20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will take advantage of the opportunities provided by such a multilateral forum as the upcoming G20 summit in Germany and will hold a range of bilateral meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"As a rule, heads of state and government participate in such multilateral events to take part in the discussion of multilateral agenda and hold a range of bilateral meetings… I am confident President Putin will do that," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that there were no arrangements for a separate full-format meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Both Russian and US administrations have repeatedly said that the two leaders might meet on the sidelines of G20 but no confirmation for such a meeting has ever been announced.

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.