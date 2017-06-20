Register
18:39 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian army soldier prepares the Su-22 fighter jet for a flight at the Syrian Air Force base in Homs province. File photo

    War Averted? 'US Probably Doesn't Want to Get Into a Fight With Russia in Syria'

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (19)
    160441

    On Sunday, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter jet. Moscow responded by suspending Russian-US cooperation over Syrian airspace, and promising to intercept any US-led coalition aircraft in Russia's area of operations in the country. Speaking to Sputnik, Israeli Syria expert Eyal Zizzer emphasized that the US does not want conflict with Russia.

    The US warplane shot down the Syrian Su-22 near the city of Tabqah, Raqqa province, claiming that the plane had attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions. The Syrian Defense Ministry responded, saying the aircraft was bombing Daesh positions. An informed source at the scene told Sputnik that the Su-22's pilot has been rescued. Moscow responded to the act of aggression by suspending its memorandum on flight safety with the US over Syria, and promising to intercept any aircraft in the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces' area of operations.

    F-15
    © Sputnik/ Denisov Anton
    Aggression Continues: US F-15 Downs Pro-Syrian Government Drone Near al-Tanf
    Moscow said that the commanders of the US-led coalition had not used the de-confliction channel with Russia to try to avoid the incident. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed Washington for its disregard for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urged the US to avoid such unilateral actions.

    Speaking to Sputnik about the likely rise in tensions between Moscow and Washington over Sunday's incident, Dr. Eyal Zisser, a professor of history at Tel Aviv University, said he doesn't think that the Su-22 shootdown really increases the chances of a major conflict between the major powers.

    "I don't think it is the aim of the Americans right now to get into conflict with the Russians. There is, I assume, some sort of understanding with the red lines," the academic noted. "It's quite clear where everyone can and should cooperate. If this is not the case, in the coming days, since it's not in the interests of either Washington or Moscow to get into conflict, they probably will be able to contain the consequences," he added.

    In this picture released by the Iranian state-run IRIB News Agency on Monday, June 19, 2017, a missile is fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria
    © AP Photo/ IRIB News Agency, Morteza Fakhrinejad
    Iran's Strikes on Daesh in Syria a 'Warning to Israel, US and Saudi Arabia'
    Zisser admitted that one factor complicating the situation in the country is the fact that the lines of delineation aren't always clear, particularly as concerns the deployment of ground vs. air forces. "This will need to be discussed furthermore, but I think that the general picture is that both Washington and Moscow are in basically in agreement as to what should be done in regard to Syria," the observer said.

    Asked how Sunday's incident could affect the overall strategic picture, the academic said that hopefully, very little. "As we know, the Raqqa area is planned to be liberated by Kurdish forces. The Kurds have open channels to the Russians and to the Americans, but right now the immediate support they get [comes from] the Americans…So I don't think will have any effect," at least in so far as the fight against Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) is concerned. 

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    In Syria, US Wants to Show It Dictates the Law
    Ultimately, Zisser stressed that Daesh continues to be a major threat, in Syria but also in neighboring Iraq, especially if the months-long campaign to liberate Mosul is anything to go by. "ISIS is a very dangerous phenomenon, and it is very difficult to crush it. It will take some time, but hopefully, eventually the international community will be able to bring this dangerous organization to its end."

    As far as Syria is concerned, the academic noted that this country has long become a battleground for regional and global actors including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia; accordingly, for the anti-terrorism campaign in the country to truly succeed, and for the country's half-decade-long war to come to an end, all of these powers will need to reach some kind of understanding.

    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (19)

    Related:

    US F-15 Shoots Down Pro-Syrian Government Armed Drone Near al-Tanf
    More Countries Could Follow Australia in Suspending Airstrikes in Syria
    Iran's Strikes on Daesh in Syria a 'Warning to Israel, US and Saudi Arabia'
    Kremlin 'Seriously Concerned' Over US-Led Coalition's Actions in Syria
    US State Senator: Syria's Assad Will Win 90% of Votes if Election Held Now
    Syrian Soldiers Rescue Pilot of Su-22 Fighter Jet Downed by US-Led Coalition
    Russia's Halt of Syria Flight Memo Logical Response to US Coalition Actions - MP
    Syrian Air Incident: How Trump's 'Non-Interference' Talk Turned Out to Be Cheap
    Above International Law: US Sends Global Message in Syria
    Tags:
    expert commentary, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok