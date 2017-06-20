Register
01:58 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Smoke rises from the Raqqa province Syria. (File)

    Russia's Halt of Syria Flight Memo Logical Response to US Coalition Actions - MP

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (15)
    0 30340

    A Russian lawmaker has called Russia's suspension of cooperation in Syrian airspace is a logical response to provocative actions of the US-led coalition.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    White House Says US Will Keep Open Line of Communication With Russia Over Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow’s decision to halt its bilateral cooperation with the United States within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Prevention of Flight Safety Incidents in Syria is a logical response to the provocative actions repeatedly taken by the US-led coalition against the Syrian army, Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee Chair Leonid Slutsky said Monday.

    On Sunday, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqah. The US-led coalition issued a statement alleging that Syrian aircraft attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions, explaining that the coalition downed the Syrian jet as a part of "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces." Damascus claimed that the aircraft was carrying out a mission against Daesh (terrorist group banned in Russia).

    "The suspension of the memorandum on flights over Syria with the United States by Russia is a logical reaction to provocative actions of the Western coalition toward pro-government forces and the Syrian army. The Syrian fighter aircraft, which was shot down on June 18, became the last straw," Slutsky told reporters.

    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Moscow Confirms New Astana Meeting on Syria Slated for July 4-5
    According to Slutsky, this incident is yet another example of the adverse tendency of international law and sovereignty violations by Western countries in Syria.

    "This doesn't go in line with the fight against terrorism, rather it is the other way round," Slutsky  said.

    The memorandum on safe flight over Syria was signed by Russia and the United State after Russia launched its air campaign in Syria in September 2015 at the request of Syria's government. The memorandum stipulated an exchange of information regarding the two countries' flights in Syria's skies in order to prevent incidents.

    The US-led coalition has been fighting against Daesh in Syria without permission by Damascus. The anti-Daesh coalition is also supporting the Kurdish-led SDF militias advancing on Raqqa.

    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (15)

    Related:

    Trump Starting New War in Syria Without Congressional Approval - Senator Murphy
    Russia Won't Down Every Coalition's Aircraft in Syria Automatically - Senator
    Russian Senator Sees No Threat of Direct Confrontation With US in Syria
    Tags:
    US-led coalition, Daesh, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok