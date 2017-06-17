New Trump Policy on Havana Regretful - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that he was rolling back parts of the March 2016 deal between the administration of then President Barack Obama and the island nation. Cuba warned it would retaliate but promised to keep the channels of cooperation open.

"The new policy, announced by the US president in relation to Cuba, brings us back to the already forgotten rhetoric in the Cold War style. Such policy characterized the US approach to Cuba for decades. It was believed that this was not a certain 'deal,' but a thoughtful political decision, in which there were no losers, except marginal "anti-Castrists." Now it turns out that the anti-Cuban discourse is still in high demand. This cannot but cause regret," Schetinin said.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order to enact numerous immigration policies, including the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border.

In December 2014, former US president Barack Obama announced that the United States would normalize relations with Cuba after more than 50 years of non-engagement and hostilities.

However, Trump has threatened to undo any deal Washington made with Havana if Cuba fails to take steps to improve the lives of the Cuban people.