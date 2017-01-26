Cuba Wants Equality-Based Relations With US, Castro Says

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Cuba wants to maintain a respectful dialogue with the United States under the leadership of US President Donald Trump, Cuban President Raul Castro said in an address to a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in the Dominican Republic.

"I wish to express Cuba's desire to continue negotiating on current bilateral issues with the United States on a basis of equality, reciprocity and respect for the sovereignty and independence of our country," Castro told the CELAC summit on Wednesday, as quoted by the Business Standard newspaper.

Castro added that a respectful attitude on the part of the Trump administration towards Latin American and Caribbean countries in terms of trade, employment and migration would be welcome.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order to enact numerous immigration policies, including the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border.

In December 2014, former US president Barack Obama announced that the United States would normalize relations with Cuba after more than 50 years of non-engagement and hostilities.

However, Trump has threatened to undo any deal Washington made with Havana if Cuba fails to take steps to improve the lives of the Cuban people.