The Putin Interviews Will 'Make the Strategy of Truth Work'

The documentary about Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Stone has been working on over the last two years, has already caused a heated discussion in the media, as it has been partially released before.

According to Stone, the film crew met with the Russian President four times over the last two years to receive comments on major global events. With their movie, the US film director and his team seek to demonstrate another, alternative point of view, help Western countries understand Moscow's position and prevent the former Cold War foes from edging towards the brink of war. It also offers a rare glimpse into the Russian President's personal life.

In his phone interview with the Los Angeles Times which was published just hours ahead of the first broadcast, Oliver Stone said that his primarily role was "understanding, not grilling."

"My role is really to go to him and ask him to explain how he sees the world and what he thinks," the newspaper quotes him as saying.

"By listening to him, we may not agree with it, but it's important we hear it."

"No questions were banned, there was no need to see the questions beforehand. It was totally in our control," the film director said.

Sputnik Radio sat down with political analyst and historian Bogdan Bezpalko, who serves as a member of the Russian Presidential Council on Interethnic Relations, to talk about what the actual outcome of the series could be.

Bezpalko called the documentary a sincere and honest conversation, which will become a noticeable event for Western viewers.

"I think that the final effect will be an increase in the number of people who are in the habit of using critical thinking. Those who are already used to critical thinking will find confidence," he told Sputnik.

"Gradually, this strategy of truth will start working until people start thinking for themselves. They won't trust the opinion of this or that mass media, but will try to verify the facts," the political analyst explained.

He further suggested that some politicians, businessmen or middle class travelers might want to go to Crimea to see for themselves what is going on there. Some might want to go to other parts of Russia to be able to see whether it is as "totalitarian" as the mainstream media claims.

Bezpalko also noted that despite all the efforts of the circles which are unfriendly towards Russia, there is a registered increase in interest towards Russia in the West.

"I think this very documentary of Oliver Stone will contribute to the increase of sympathy towards Russia. This is a sincere and honest conversation, which only shows that neither the President nor our country conceal anything," he said.

Nothing could be opposed to truth, the political analyst said. The truth can be challenged only by a lie, which will sooner or later collapse, he concluded.