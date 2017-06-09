Brussels Court Lifts Freeze Off All Russian Assets in Belgium - Legal Protection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The assets were seized as part of the case involving former shareholders of Yukos energy company.

"The court in Brussels has lifted seizure off all… property [of Russian companies], including assets of RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies, which was carried out as part of the case of former shareholders of Yukos," Kondakov said.

In July 2014, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ordered Russia to pay former Yukos shareholders $50 billion. Moscow appealed the decision, but the shareholders turned to courts in several countries asking to freeze Russian state assets. The demand was granted in France and Belgium in 2015.

In April 2016, the Hague District Court overturned the verdict of the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the grounds that the case was out of the latter court's jurisdiction.

