Moscow Regrets ECHR Politicizing Russia-Related Cases

Council of Europe Concerned About Russian Court Ruling on ECHR's Yukos Judgment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On July 31, 2014, the ECHR ruled that Russia had to pay the former shareholders of now-defunct Yukos oil firm about $2 billion as a compensation for infringing upon their right to a defense in court and to a just trial.

On January 19, 2017, the Russian Constitutional Court declared that the ECHR ruling violated the Russian Constitution, but stipulated that some of the shareholders may be paid.

"It is really regretful that we sometimes see political bias in the work of this body," Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing in Moscow.