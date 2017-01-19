Council of Europe Concerned About Russian Court Ruling on ECHR's Yukos Judgment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Council of Europe (CoE) is concerned about the Russian Constitutional Court declaring the European court's 2014 decision to award $2 billion to the shareholders of Russia's now-defunct Yukos oil firm unconstitutional, the CoE spokesman said Thursday.
"Today’s decision by the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation regarding the execution of the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Yukos is a matter of concern," Daniel Holtgen said in a statement.
Chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin ruled on Thursday that the ECHR's judgment violates the constitutional principles of justice and equality.
The CoE spokesman said the 47-member European human rights intergovernmental organization is "examining" the decision and "will communicate our position in due course."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This was RUSSIAN STUPIDITY.. I would open an EEU Human Rights courts and get CIS EEU OUT , to begin with.
cast235
This is what happens when some E.U STOOGES in Russia, THINK this will make things right or unity.
They EXTREMELY ARROGANT, LIARS, and back stabbers. You can NEVER trust them. On NOTHING.
What you do is you become FREE. Separate. Open an EEU, Court of human rights, and use ONLY EEU arbitration court or Russian and REFUSE to recon any other.
BUT Until Russia keep acting as E.U VASSAL , Russia will get no respect. See how Obama said Russia is a NOTHING with sub human people.
He said that in other words.
Want to gain respect , then you MUST remove E.U from Russia. IF they want no deals, FINE!!
EEU CIS are suppose to be at their places. NOT at E.U. Leave alone OSCE. Thsi is the BIGGEST STUPIDITY right after Gorbachev , Yeltsin . Gorbachev the biggest IDIOTS SAVANT IN worlds HISTORY. And will be remembered as the WORST leader EVER in recorded world history and TRAITOR. They already say that. ANd is the beginning.
YELTSIN was way worst.
A CIA VASSAL.
Now until Russia stop playing, struggling with GARBAGE that leads no where. giving tech to others. They are SO STOOGES, that hired an ex corporate car manager, and HE gave tech transfer to the competition!! WOW!!
TRUMP is RIGHT.. They won't notice!!! Until is TOO LATE. ANd won't do NOTHING ..THEY STUPID. SLOW.
And THIS is what he REALLY believe of Russia and Russians. He said it at beginning of campaign. At beginning of primaries.
They won't NOTICE.
Reason he DESPERATE to get there , get all the energy for some STUPID technologies. AN place Russia under U.S control. Watch.
Parliament is so DESPERATE that sound like minions attempting to go talk with CONGRESS. THIS is SERIOUS concern,. You MUST have mental issues. SERIOUSLY.
And TRUMP will go against Russia at U.N because ISRAEL wants REVENGE. Against ALL that voted in favor of that , PAPER TIGER LAW.
WHY The FRANCE consult? To mention FRANCE and E.U. NOT Russia over Palestinian issues.
They know they may meet in Moscow.
And they want into SYRIA> After ALL they DONE ..SICKENING.