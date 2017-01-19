Council of Europe Concerned About Russian Court Ruling on ECHR's Yukos Judgment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Council of Europe (CoE) is concerned about the Russian Constitutional Court declaring the European court's 2014 decision to award $2 billion to the shareholders of Russia's now-defunct Yukos oil firm unconstitutional, the CoE spokesman said Thursday.

"Today’s decision by the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation regarding the execution of the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Yukos is a matter of concern," Daniel Holtgen said in a statement.

Chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin ruled on Thursday that the ECHR's judgment violates the constitutional principles of justice and equality.

The CoE spokesman said the 47-member European human rights intergovernmental organization is "examining" the decision and "will communicate our position in due course."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!