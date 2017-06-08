Register
15:39 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017.

    Why Saudi Arabia 'Punishes' Qatar and How Doha Could Respond

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (98)
    1149171

    The diplomatic row between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is strategic. According to political analyst Gevorg Mirzayan, there are two possible scenarios of what the conflict could end lead to.

    U.S. President Donald Trump places his hands on a glowing orb as he tours with other leaders the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Saudi TV
    Qatar Crisis: 'It's Clear That Saudis Have Been Emboldened by Trump's Visit'
    On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Libya, the Maldives and Mauritius severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.

    Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns. Mauritius joined the boycott. Mauritania broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar while Jordan downgraded ties with the country on June 6.

    The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off diplomatic ties with it.

    What's Behind Saudi-Qatar Row

    Saudi armoured vehicles
    © AFP 2017/ KHALED AL-SAYYED
    Next Step - Invasion? Why Saudi Arabia Moved to Cut Ties With Qatar
    At first sight, it seems that the conflict can easily be resolved. The Qatari government claimed that the formal reason for the conflict was fake news story planted by hacker on the website of Qatar’s news agency on May 23. The story attributed false remarks to the national leaders, in which he made friendly comments about Iran and Israel and also questioned how long United States President Donald Trump would remain in office.

    Doha quickly responded, saying that the website was hacked, which was later confirmed by FBI specialists.

    Gevorg Mirzayan, Associate Professor at the Department of Political Sciences of Finance University under the Russian Government, suggested that the incident was only a pretext for Saudi Arabia and there are some real and important reasons for such a "punishment."

    First, Riyadh claims that Doha breaks the rules in the struggle for political influence in the Arab world. While Saudi Arabia has long betted on financing political elites in other countries, Qatar’s main weapon is soft power, including Al-Jazeera broadcaster. According to Mirzayan, soft power has repeatedly proved more effective than Riyadh’s policy of political and ideological support.

    A general view shows the newsroom at the headquarters of the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera satellite channel in Doha
    © AFP 2017/ KARIM JAAFAR
    Riyadh Confirms Office of Al Jazeera Broadcaster in Saudi Arabia Was Shut Down
    Second, there have been repeated claims that the Qatari leader has connections with radicals, including Daesh. However, Mirzayan noted that as for Saudi Arabia its tensions with Qatar are related to the fact that Doha is a sponsor of the Muslim Brotherhood, which Riyadh sees a threat.

    Russian expert in Arab studies Igor Alexeyev noted that the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood is based on kind of a doctrine of dogmatic and legal centrism. According to it, Ummah is not a community of true believers, but rather a historical entity uniting all Muslims despite their views and beliefs.

    "Such a doctrine contradicts the radical concept of Wahhabism, which forms the core of Riyadh’s domestic and foreign policy," Mirzayan wrote in an op-ed for Sputnik.

    The final reason, according to the expert, is the fact that Qatar has the friendliest ties among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Doha has long called to ease tensions between the Gulf and Tehran. While previously Riyadh had to get along with the fact, but the recent developments in Syria, Iraq and Yemen have changed the situation. Currently, Saudi Arabia is implementing an anti-Iranian policy, including using the support from Washington.

    "The isolation of Qatar was widely being taken as a clear message from Saudi Arabia that in the new order, no softness on Iran or on the Muslim Brotherhood would be tolerated," an article in The New York Times read.

    Saudi Pressure on Qatar

    According to the expert, the current tensions between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are strategic, and the sides need a compromise on the issue.
    "Apparently, Riyadh believes that it can easily impose its will on Doha. This is why Saudi Arabia was quick to impose the most possible restrictions," Mirzayan wrote.

    Doha
    CC0 / /
    Qatar Crisis Jeopardizes Anti-Daesh Cooperation - Berlin
    In particular, the restrictions included the closing of the border. Qatar has land borders only with Saudi Arabia.

    "Qatar receives 99 percent of its food from outside. They are wholly dependent on outside supplies, particularly with foodstuffs. The land border accounts for about 99 percent of that 99 percent that comes in," Theodore Karasik, a senior adviser with Washington-based Gulf State Analytics, told The Washington Post.

    Moreover, potential logistics disruptions may damage Qatar’s reputation as the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

    The blockade also challenges Qatar’s status as a reliable regional partner of the United States. Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American base in the region, is located in Qatar. Washington said that in the short-run the Riyadh-Doha row would not affect counter-terrorism cooperation.

    The disruption of counter-terrorism cooperation remains possible though.

    "How, for example, can the American-led air campaign include warplanes from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates if those governments will no longer allow their military representatives to be based at, or even to visit, a major United States command center?" The New York Times wrote.

    "Saud Arabia believes that Qatar will take into account all of those risks and will keep in mind that much weaker pressure on Doha resulted in a regime change in 2013. This is why Saudi Arabia believes that Qatar will take into account the requirement from its big brother," Mirzayan pointed out.

    Two Scenarios

    Doha skyline
    CC BY 2.0 / Francisco Anzola / Doha skyline
    Qatar 'Far Less Dangerous Than Saudi Arabia' Despite Riyadh-Led Terror Sanctions
    Mirzayan noted that Qatar’s current position is a "mixture of restrain and threat."

    On the one hand, the country’s Foreign Ministry said that Doha is not considering responsive measures and wants constructive dialogue.

    "Qatar believes that such differences between kindred nations should be resolved through dialogue," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

    On the other side, Qatar delivered some response though. In particular, Al Jazeera made a report based on leaked emails of UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba. The documents revealed that the he had talks with pro-Israeli think-tanks, criticizing Riyadh’s domestic policy. According to Al-Jazeera, the UAE plans to replace Saudi Arabia as Washington’s right hand in the region.

    Mirzayan suggested that the move was not an act of revenge or punishment. In fact, Doha proved that it has the capability to launch a media campaign against any of its neighbors and could do that until a compromise is reached.

    President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping, right, during the Russia-China talks at the One Belt, One Road international forum
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    'Temporary Problems': How Qatar Row Could Impact China's One Belt, One Road Project
    The second possible scenario is Qatar’s turn from the GCC to look for new partners.

    Mirzayan suggested that among the possible new partners there could be Iran, Turkey and even Russia.

    "Russia’s political role in the Middle East has recently increased. The Kremlin can be regarded as a guarantor of security and political partner. In turn, increased political presence in the Gulf would serve Moscow’s interests. There a lot of differences between Moscow and Doha, but the current political situation requires cooperation," the author concluded.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (98)

    Related:

    Saudi Diplomatic Offensive on Qatar to Barely Impact Anti-Terror Fight in Region
    Don't Fly Here: Saudi Arabia Revokes Qatar Airways Operating License
    Saudi-Led Isolation of Doha 'Aimed at Bringing Qatar to Heel' Over Iran Stance
    Qatar Row: Arab States Will 'Accept Nothing but Deep Changes' in Doha's Policy
    Tags:
    diplomatic conflict, tensions, cooperation, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Iran, United States, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok