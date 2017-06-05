Register
02:46 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs while speaking during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017.

    Dems Are Done: Party Officials Say Hillary Clinton’s Gotta Go

    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle)
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18040

    In explaining her reasoning for the stunning November 2016 Democratic presidential loss, former candidate Hillary Clinton has seriously alienated the political party that chose her as their primary representative.

    Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks with reporters after a speech by Melania Trump at the Main Line Sports Center in Berwyn, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    US House Democrat Questions Trump Adviser Conway's Ties to Polling Firm
    Democratic Party operatives on Capitol Hill — and many others across the US — while sympathizing with Clinton's sense of loss, are asking that she back off with the finger-pointing, saying that it is hurting a party that needs to win big in the upcoming 2018 mid-term elections.

    "Good God, what is she doing?" asked one longtime aide following a Clinton speech in California on Wednesday. "She's apparently still really, really angry," reported The Hill.

    During a speech at a conference in California last week, the former US Secretary of State asserted that she had "inherited nothing from a ‘bankrupt' Democratic Party," according to Recode.com.

    And at a recent commencement speech Clinton angrily declared, "When people in power invent their own facts, and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society."

    "That is not hyperbole," the former candidate added. "It is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done. They attempt to control reality, not just our laws and our rights and our budgets, but our thoughts and beliefs."

    Democratic party members and staffers were quick to comment on her recent attacks.

    Democratic strategist Brad Bannon, in suggesting that Clinton is simply getting something off her chest, remarked that he was "not sure there is a political strategy here," adding that, "It sounds to me like more of a personal strategy."

    Close aides and longtime advisors acknowledge that the former New York Senator will never again run for public office, pointing instead to the likelihood that she will soon be promoting a new book.

    Many Democrats are relieved to think that they can move on from the stunning November 2016 election loss, including one former senior aide to Obama, cited by The Hill, who offered that Clinton "needs to now take a break and let others come to the forefront."

    US President Donald Trump
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Top Democrat Seeks Trump Apology for 'Childish Behavior' With Australia, Mexico

    Former aide to President Barack Obama and newly appointed Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez suggested that Clinton's criticism could make it difficult for a younger generation to take the reins of the embattled party.

    "It's hard to do that when you have the former nominee out there in a newsy, aggressive manner," Perez said.

    One former unnamed Clinton aide suggested that for her to "go out there publicly again and again and talk about it? And then blame the DNC?" was "not helpful to Democrats."

    "It's not helpful to the country," added the unnamed aide, cited by The Hill, "and I don't think it's helpful to her."

    Related:

    Clinton Calls Trump's Decision to Pull Out of Climate Deal 'Historic Mistake'
    Didn't See That Coming: Philippines’ Duterte, Chelsea Clinton Battle on Twitter
    Judge Throws Out Benghazi Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton
    Tags:
    anger, speech, Democratic Party, Tom Perez, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok