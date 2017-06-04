Register
23:44 GMT +304 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Oil production

    Stronger Ties of Oil Leaders Russia, US, Saudi Arabia Could Benefit Market

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 3910

    Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said that the coordination between world's leading oil countries - Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia - would be advantageous for global oil market and shareholders.

    A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo
    OPEC Members Resolute in Implementing Paris Climate Deal - Secretary General
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The coordination between world's leading oil countries — Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia — would be advantageous for global oil market and shareholders, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said in an interview to the Financial Times newspaper on Sunday.

    "There are three regulators in the modern world. First is the American oil market, which produces 9.3m barrels per day. Then Saudi Arabia. And then Russia. So co-ordination of those three leaders, would certainly be beneficial for the market, for the companies, for the shareholders, for everyone," Sechin said.

    The Rosneft head noted that the oil company would protect Russia's share in the oil market in case of the "abrupt" exit of OPEC countries from the oil output cut deal.

    “Well, if the question is how Opec is going to exit from these arrangements: abruptly. We will also be prepared. If something goes wrong, we will not let them occupy our markets. We’ll defend ourselves,”  Sechin said.

    In November 2016, the OPEC member states signed an agreement in Vienna limiting oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day. On December 10, 11 non-OPEC countries decided to jointly cut oil output by 558,000 barrels per day, with Russia cutting its output by 300,000 barrels per day for six months from January 2017. The agreement was going to expire in June but was prolonged for an additional nine months on May 25.

    Related:

    Oil Price Drops Below $51 After OPEC Agrees Modest Output Cuts – Market Data
    OPEC Likely to Extend Oil Output Cut Deal With Current Terms for 9 Months
    OPEC to Hold Talks With Non-Cartel Oil Producers on Cuts Extension on Thursday
    Tags:
    oil production, Saudi Arabia, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok