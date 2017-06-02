Mogherini Meets With Syrian Opposition Leaders, Discusses Political Process

MOSCOW, June 2 (Sputnik) — The opposition side will include newly-elected President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) Riad Seif and Prime Minister of the Syrian Interim Government (SIG) Jawad About Hatab.

"They discussed the practical support the European Union can continue to give to the Syrian opposition, to civil society, and to the women of Syria, and the additional work that could be done — namely on reconstruction- if and when the parties are to succeed in negotiating a framework for a transitional political agreement, based on the relevant UNSC resolutions," the press release read.

The sides also exchanged views on the European Union's cooperation with the Syrian Interim Government in helping the population recover from the ongoing conflict by such means as job creation, education and support for local civilian governance structures in areas held by the opposition, according to the press release.

Both parties also reiterated their commitment to the UN-led Geneva peace process and called on all sides to "fully engage in the intra-Syrian negotiations to achieve a political transition in Syria," the press release said.

Representatives of both the Syrian government and opposition groups have participated in a number of rounds of intra-Syrian talks with the aim to bring an end to the war, which began in 2011. The sixth and latest round of the Syrian peace talks took place in Geneva on May 16-19.

The Syrian settlement is also discussed at the Astana talks, which are brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. The three aforementioned states are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016. In addition, Moscow, Ankara and Tehran signed the memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in Syria, which entered into force on May 6.