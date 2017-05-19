Register
19 May 2017
    General view during a meeting of a delegation of Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) with UN Special Envoy for Syria during peace talks at the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2017

    Syrian Opposition Submits Memorandums on Iran, Detainees, Refugees to De Mistura

    Middle East
    High Negotiations Committee (HNC) head Nasr Hariri said that the victory over terrorism is impossible in Syria while Iranian militias are in the country.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — Syria's opposition delegation to the Geneva peace talks has submitted three memorandums on the country's six-year conflict, including on Iran's role in the region, on detainees and on displaced persons, to UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, High Negotiations Committee (HNC) head Nasr Hariri said Friday.

    "We handed over to de Mistura a memorandum explaining the Iranian threat in Syria. The victory over terrorism is impossible while Iranian militias are in the country. The second memorandum refers to prisoners remaining in Syria's prisons. The third one is about changing the demographic situation in the country and displacement," Hariri said as the latest round of Geneva talks drew to a close.

    Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) leader Nasr al-Hariri arrives to take part in a round of negotiations with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (no pictured), during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 16, 2017
    No Full Understanding, But Desire for Dialogue With HNC - Russian Deputy FM
    On Thursday, Hariri told reporters that two memorandums, on Iran and detainees, would be handed to de Mistura.

    The sixth round of intra-Syrian talks began in Geneva on Tuesday. The negotiations, held under the auspices of the United Nations, brought together representatives of the Syrian government, as well as different opposition groups.

