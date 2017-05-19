Syrian Opposition Submits Memorandums on Iran, Detainees, Refugees to De Mistura

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Syria's opposition delegation to the Geneva peace talks has submitted three memorandums on the country's six-year conflict, including on Iran's role in the region, on detainees and on displaced persons, to UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, High Negotiations Committee (HNC) head Nasr Hariri said Friday.

"We handed over to de Mistura a memorandum explaining the Iranian threat in Syria. The victory over terrorism is impossible while Iranian militias are in the country. The second memorandum refers to prisoners remaining in Syria's prisons. The third one is about changing the demographic situation in the country and displacement," Hariri said as the latest round of Geneva talks drew to a close.

On Thursday, Hariri told reporters that two memorandums, on Iran and detainees, would be handed to de Mistura.

The sixth round of intra-Syrian talks began in Geneva on Tuesday. The negotiations, held under the auspices of the United Nations, brought together representatives of the Syrian government, as well as different opposition groups.