German FM Gabriel Urges Syrian Opposition HNC to Contribute to Peace Process

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Gabriel and Hijab held a meeting and discussed a number of issues related to the Syrian conflict.
"Today we had an important conversation with Riyad Hijab in a crucial phase of the political process. I extremely welcome the attempt of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to accelerate the process. I asked Riyad Hijab to contribute [to the process] in a constructive and active way," Gabriel said, as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry's press service.
The parties to the ongoing Syrian civil war have made a number of attempts brokered by the international community to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. The representatives of both Syrian government and opposition groups have participated in a number of rounds of intra-Syria talks in cities like Geneva and Astana.
All comments
Show new comments (0)