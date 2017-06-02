'Many Bright Moments' in Stockholm Arbitration Ruling - Gazprom Deputy Chair

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Wednesday, Gazprom confirmed the receipt of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) interlocutory judgment. It said that the 790-page document needed to be analyzed and noted that the judgment contained only legal terms and no financial issues.

© AP Photo/ Pavlo Palamarchuk There Is No Need for Ukraine to Import Russian Gas Until 2035 - Draft Strategy

"There are many bright moments," Medvedev told reporters at the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), saying his lawyers are briefing him on the contents of the decision.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry specified that the SCC lifted the ban on re-export of Russian natural gas by Ukraine and ruled to review the "take or pay" price formula stipulated by the gas deliveries contract between Gazprom and Naftogaz.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!