NYT Strikes Again: How Kushner Could Have Tried to Create Link With Putin

The meeting could be a part of Kushner's attempts to establish a communication channel with Moscow outside of the existing channels, the New York Times reported, citing "current and former American officials."
At the same time, the news outlet added that it was not clear if Kushner saw Gorkov as a person who could be used to establish a communications line or even if the meeting with the Russian banker aimed at establishing such a channel.
US media outlets, including The Washington Post, have repeatedly reported about Kislyak's contacts with Trump's advisers suspecting the diplomat of illegal activities. At the same time, several other media outlets, such as CNN, have called the Russian diplomat a "top spy" and "spy-recruiter." The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called on the US to stop spreading such information about the ambassador, calling the reports "absolutely incompetent lies."
