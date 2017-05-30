Register
01:21 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Senator John McCain

    McCain: Putin a Greater Threat Than Daesh

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    7445013

    US Senator John McCain said Monday in an interview he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin poses a bigger threat to the US and world security than Daesh terrorists.

    McCain told the Australian Broadcasting Company's 7.30 program as he visited Canberra for security talks that although it is true that jihadist radicals can do a lot of harm, it was Russia that had jeopardized democracy by allegedly interfering in last year's election in the US.

    "I view the Russians as the far greatest challenge that we have," he said.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko centre, Chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee, US Senator John McCain, centre left, US Senator Lindsey Graham, centre right, and US Senator Amy Klobuchar pose for photo with the Ukrainian marines, during their working trip to the Donetsk region to congratulate Ukrainian servicemen on the upcoming New Year, in the village Shyrokine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Mikhail Palinchak/Presidential Press Service
    Trump Wants to Relaunch Ukraine Peace Process for Improvement of US-Russia Ties
    Moscow has repeatedly refuted the US allegations, saying it has no intention of meddling in the internal affairs of other states. Last week, Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in the United States Nikolay Lakhonin condemned the spread of anti-Russia hysteria, saying that the US establishment and the country's mainstream media have "zombified each other" with the perception of Russia as a "hostile foreign power."

    MCCain admitted he has seen no evidence Russia succeeded in its effort to influence the outcome of the election but insisted that it tried and continues to try to change elections in other countries.

    "They just tried to affect the outcome of the French election," McCain said, likely referring to the hack attack on then-French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign two days before the election, which media were quick to pin on Russia.

    Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama released an official video ahead of the election, publicly endorsing Macron. France's Republican Party MP Thierry Mariani said the video highlighted the double standards in politics.

    "Imagine for a second that Vladimir Putin endorsed Marine Le Pen — everyone would've screamed bloody murder," he told Sputnik.

    McCain said in an interview it is important that the US eventually responds to Russia's "meddling in elections" with sanctions.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the apparent attack in Manchester, England, before his remarks alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US Has No Plans to Ease Anti-Russia Sanctions, May Impose More - Trump's Advisor
    "We have done nothing since the election last November to respond to Vladimir Putin's attempt to change the outcome of our elections. So, way to go Vladimir. We haven't responded at all," he said.

    "Hopefully when we get back from recess the Senate will enact sanctions on Russia."

    According to a database compiled by political researcher Dov Levin at Carnegie Mellon University, the US has attempted to influence the outcome of a presidential election in another country 81 times between 1946 and 200. The database does not include US support for coups and other regime change efforts.    

    Related:

    Why McCain's Aggression Against Russia is 'Good Indicator for Russian Diplomacy'
    McCain's Words About Lavrov, Putin Show He's 'Upset' Over FM's Talks With Trump
    Twitter on McCain: 'Butt-Hurt, Russia-Obsessed' Senator 'Has Lost His Mind'
    Tags:
    Daesh, Vladimir Putin, John McCain, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok