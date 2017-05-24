Register
00:08 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

    Trump Pledges Additional $75 Million to Israeli Missile Defense Program

    © REUTERS/ Ariel Schalit/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    25404

    Following a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Washington was has pledged to give the country’s missile defense program $75 million, as a sign of Washington’s continued commitment to the Jewish state.

    During a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of US aid to Israel maintaining military dominance in the region.

    Netanyahu said, "We just finished the visit of US President Trump, the president of our biggest ally," according to Jerusalem Online. "Three days ago, the US added to the aid package another $75 million for our missile defense program. We appreciate this aid and important support very much and yet I’d like to stress this again — history has shown that Israel’s security is dependent on our ability to defend ourselves with our own forces against every threat." 

    US President Donald Trump, center, first lady Melania Trump, center left, , Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum
    © AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon
    Trump Departs Israel Without Mentioning US Embassy Move

    Speaking in Jerusalem at the Israel Museum Tuesday, Trump issued a warning to Iran, whose leadership has called for the destruction of Israel.

    Trump reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to stopping Tehran’s nuclear weapons development and what Washington alleges is their support of extremists.

    "Israelis are murdered by terrorists wielding knives and bombs … Hamas and Hezbollah launch rockets into Israeli communities where school children have to be trained to hear the sirens and to run to the bomb shelters with fear but with speed. ISIS targets Jewish neighborhoods, synagogues, and store fronts."

    He added, "And Iran's leaders routinely call for Israel's destruction … Not with Donald J. Trump. Believe me."

    In what appeared to be a veiled sleight to former US President Barack Obama, with whom Netanyahu had a difficult relationship, the prime minister praised Trump for his "bold decision to act against the use of chemical weapons in Syria, and I want to tell you also how much we appreciate the reassertion of American leadership in the Middle East," NBC News reported. 

    US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk during welcome ceremony in Tel Aviv, Monday, May 22,2017
    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    Trump: US, Israel Agree Iran Must Cease 'Funding, Equipping of Terrorists'

    Trump also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who said his country is "committed to working with you to reach a historic peace deal between us and Israel."

    Standing next to Abbas, Trump said, "If Israel and the Palestinians can make peace, it will begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East," and that such an event "would be an amazing accomplishment."

    Trump's administration has tried to contain expectations for the peace process amid the President’s glowing pronouncements, however, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson saying, "I think [Trump] feels like there's a moment in time here … We have the opportunity to advance the peace discussions between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

    "I think the president has indicated he's willing to put his own personal efforts into this if the Israelis and the Palestinians are ready to be serious about engaging as well."

    Related:

    Putin Discusses Syria, Mideast in Phone Talks With Israel's Netanyahu
    Putin: Peaceful Coexistence of Palestine, Israel Guarantee Middle East Stability
    Palestine Ready to Hold Talks With Russia, Israel Anywhere
    Norwegian Government Opposes National Trade Union's Boycott of Israel - Minister
    US Guided Missile Destroyer Ross Departs Haifa, Israel After Port Visit - Navy
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli aid, Trump administration, White House, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok