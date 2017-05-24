Register
16:33 GMT +324 May 2017
    A picture taken on January 18, 2016 shows vehicles driving on a street in front of the Azadi Tower in the capital Tehran

    Iran Likely to 'Be Dragged Into Major Regional Crisis'

    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Politics
    Tehran could find itself embroiled in a large-scale regional confrontation, political analyst Gulriz Sen told Sputnik Turkey, adding that veteran politicians would help the Islamic Republic navigate through hard times.

    "The most important thing is that experienced rational politicians are at the helm in the country. This is particularly significant since Iran is likely to be dragged into a major regional and global crisis," she said.

    Gulriz Sen specifically mentioned President Hassan Rouhani, who was recently re-elected for a second term, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying that the fact that they are in power is a "positive trend" for Iran during this "momentous and complex period in time."

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Makes Multibillion Deals With Saudis as Washington Sees Riyadh as 'Dollar Borehole'
    "Regardless of how deep the crisis in Iran's relations with the United States becomes, these politicians have resources to easily engage in dialogue with the European Union," she said. "Iran is likely to continue developing relations with the EU, Russia and China as a counterbalance to the United States and the increasingly active anti-Iranian coalition in the region.

    The political analyst said that the anti-Iranian coalition includes the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel, adding that Turkey could potentially join them.

    "Iran is deeply concerned with a rapprochement between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Turkey should abandon this foreign policy approach since it could lead to negative trends in relations between Ankara and Tehran which have developed after the nuclear deal was signed," she said.

    Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran.
    © REUTERS/ MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL
    Iran Revolutionary Guards Predicted to React Angrily to Trump Comments in Riyadh
    Gulriz Sen further noted that Iran would foster deeper ties with Hezbollah and refuse to budge on Syria since those are foreign policy priorities that cannot be altered.

    "Iranian authorities have drawn several distinct and unchangeable 'red lines.' Cooperation with Hezbollah is one of those. Support to Assad's regime in Syria is another important 'red line' to Iran. Tehran does not intend to abandon these foreign policy initiatives," she said.

    Tags:
    conflict, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Hassan Rouhani, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, United States, Russia
