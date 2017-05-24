Iran Likely to 'Be Dragged Into Major Regional Crisis'

"The most important thing is that experienced rational politicians are at the helm in the country. This is particularly significant since Iran is likely to be dragged into a major regional and global crisis," she said.

Gulriz Sen specifically mentioned President Hassan Rouhani, who was recently re-elected for a second term, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying that the fact that they are in power is a "positive trend" for Iran during this "momentous and complex period in time."

"Regardless of how deep the crisis in Iran's relations with the United States becomes, these politicians have resources to easily engage in dialogue with the European Union," she said. "Iran is likely to continue developing relations with the EU, Russia and China as a counterbalance to the United States and the increasingly active anti-Iranian coalition in the region.

The political analyst said that the anti-Iranian coalition includes the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel, adding that Turkey could potentially join them.

"Iran is deeply concerned with a rapprochement between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Turkey should abandon this foreign policy approach since it could lead to negative trends in relations between Ankara and Tehran which have developed after the nuclear deal was signed," she said.

© REUTERS/ MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL Iran Revolutionary Guards Predicted to React Angrily to Trump Comments in Riyadh

Gulriz Sen further noted that Iran would foster deeper ties with Hezbollah and refuse to budge on Syria since those are foreign policy priorities that cannot be altered.

"Iranian authorities have drawn several distinct and unchangeable 'red lines.' Cooperation with Hezbollah is one of those. Support to Assad's regime in Syria is another important 'red line' to Iran. Tehran does not intend to abandon these foreign policy initiatives," she said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!