Germany Must Closely Examine Security Measures - Green Party

BERLIN (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich – Mihalic noted that it is important for Germany to always closely examine whether or not the security measures at large events are advanced enough.

"We must always scrutinize whether our security concepts for urban areas and large events are up-to-date. But it is also clear that even with the best of concepts, we cannot prevent every attack," Mihalic said.

The lawmaker noted that she was "deeply shocked at this terrible attack" and expressed her deepest sympathies to the victims, and their families and friends.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel extended condolences to the British people over the Manchester attack, adding the incident has strengthened Germany's resolve to fight.

A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and 120 injured. The Daesh terror group, which is outlawed in many countries, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.