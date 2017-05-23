London Police Review Security at Upcoming Public Events After Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and at least 120 injured. Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"A full review of the security and policing operations for the weekend's sporting events — the culmination of the football and rugby seasons at Wembley and Twickenham — is underway. This will include the deployment of extra armed officers," the press release read.

© REUTERS/ Jon Super UK Leaders, Society Respond to Deadly Manchester Attack

London police pledged to step up the security efforts, including an increase of armed and unarmed officers on patrols around key locations and crowded places.

"Here in London we are determined to do all we can to protect the Capital. That means that over the coming days as you go to a music venue, go shopping, travel to work or head off to the fantastic sporting events you will see more officers — including armed officers," Commander Jane Connors said as quoted in the press release.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported Tuesday, citing a Football Association (FA) spokesperson that the UK will tighten security measures at the events held at London's Wembley Stadium, including the FA Cup final.

"Fan safety is of paramount importance and we have robust security measures in place at Wembley Stadium. In collaboration with the Metropolitan Police and the local authorities there will be an enhanced security operation for all upcoming events," the spokesman said, as quoted by the broadcaster.