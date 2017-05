MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people, including many children, dead. The earlier numbers of those injured stood at 59.

"In total, our clinicians treated and took 59 patients to hospital and approximately 60 ‘walking wounded’ were also treated by our crews but did not go to hospital," Cartwright said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News newspaper.

UK police have confirmed the attack to be an act of terror performed by one person, who died after detonating an explosive device.

Earlier today, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.