US, Saudi Arabia Agree on Need to Maintain Syrian Territorial Integrity

Trump Returning US Mideast Policy to Traditional Total Support for Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The leaders also agreed the political solution must be representative of the entire community and must ensure Syria is "free from sectarian discrimination," the statement added.

"The two sides [Saudi Arabia and the United States] emphasized the importance of reaching a permanent solution to the conflict in Syria based on the Geneva declaration and Security Council resolution 2254, in order to maintain the unity and integrity of Syrian territory," the statement noted.

Saudi Arabia, the statement claimed, also supported US President Donald Trump’s decision to launch missile strikes on a Syrian government aifrield in response to an alleged April 4 chemical attack in the Idlib province.

On Sunday, Trump participated in the Arab Islamic American Summit held in Saudi Arabia along with the leaders of the Muslim-majority countries.