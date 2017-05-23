US, Saudi Arabia Agree on Need to Maintain Syrian Territorial Integrity

"The two sides [Saudi Arabia and the United States] emphasized the importance of reaching a permanent solution to the conflict in Syria based on the Geneva declaration and Security Council resolution 2254, in order to maintain the unity and integrity of Syrian territory," the statement noted.
Saudi Arabia, the statement claimed, also supported US President Donald Trump’s decision to launch missile strikes on a Syrian government aifrield in response to an alleged April 4 chemical attack in the Idlib province.
On Sunday, Trump participated in the Arab Islamic American Summit held in Saudi Arabia along with the leaders of the Muslim-majority countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)