Register
17:50 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017

    Anti-Trump Allegations Aimed at Reaching Two Goals

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8 0 0

    United States President Donald Trump has supposedly asked two high-ranking US intelligence officials to publicly dismiss claims that his team cooperated with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign as unfounded. Russian political analyst Dmitry Abzalov told Radio Sputnik that these allegations are aimed at undermining Trump's policies.

    The unconfirmed reports "are clearly an attempt to split the Republican Party which has a majority in Congress. It is a well-known fact that many Republicans tend to overreact to news relating to Russia. Take Senator John McCain's statements on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for instance. In other words, such articles are aimed at undermining Trump's domestic agenda," the analyst explained.

    Earlier on Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump asked Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and NSA chief Adm. Michael S. Rogers to deny that there is any evidence of what the newspaper referred to as "collusion" between the Trump team and Russian officials.

    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Groton, Connecticut, May 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Poll Shows Over 50% in US Disbelieve Trump's Campaign Colluded With Russia
    Trump is alleged to have approached Coats and Rogers in March after former FBI Director James Comey said that the bureau was looking into the Trump campaign's relations with Russia, the media outlet added, citing two current and two former US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

    Abzalov, the president of the Center for Strategic Communications, said that the article appears to have been scheduled to appear at the time when the White House was slated to reveal its budget proposal for fiscal year 2018 and Trump's first overseas trip.

    "They spin the topic of Russia's supposed meddling, limiting [Trump's] ability to pass his budget proposal through Congress," the analyst explained. "Trump's main goal at the moment is probably to counterpose his foreign policy agenda to allegations in the media. It is against this backdrop that US media outlets are trying to fuel issues linked to Russia. There are numerous reasons behind such stories, including an attempt to undermine foreign policy deals of the US president."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Coats Refuses to Comment on Reports Trump Asked Him to Push Back on Russia Probe
    US-Russia Economic Ties Hampered by Trump Administration Understaffing - Embassy
    US Administration to Attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum - Russian Embassy
    Ex-FBI Director Comey's Testimony Before US House Oversight Committee Delayed
    Tags:
    "Russian meddling", Michael Rogers, Daniel Coats, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok