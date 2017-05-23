Trump Reportedly Asked Intel Officials to Deny Evidence of Collusion With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Washington Post claimed citing unnamed sources that Trump approached Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers separately asking them to deny any evidence of the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

Both Coats and Rogers did not comply with the request, the media noted.

Last week, US media speculated that Trump asked former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey in a private meeting to halt a probe into ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's connections with the Kremlin.

Trump has denied the allegations and called the investigation a "witch hunt." He noted that the White House would like the probe to be completed as soon as possible, because the administration should focus on other critical issues. The US president expressed full confidence that investigators concluded that no collusion has occurred.

Russian officials have repeatedly called the allegations absurd and stated that Moscow had no intention to meddle in the November 8 election.