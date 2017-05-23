French Prime Minister Urges Vigilance Following Deadly Manchester Attack in UK

PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace issued a statement offering condolences to the United Kingdom and vowing its support in fighting against terrorism.

"I urge my fellow citizens to stay vigilant in the face of the threat, which looms more than ever," Philippe said in an official communique.

He also condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims.

"The cowardly act of terrorism again hit a concert venue, just like in Paris over a year ago; more specifically, [attacking] very young men and women, who gathered for a moment of joy. In front of this abominable crime I want to address the people of Manchester and all the UK citizens, sharing my sadness and solidarity with the French people," the statement said.

So far, the French Embassy in the United Kingdom has not confirmed whether any French citizens affected by the attack.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, former prime ministers Alain Juppe, Manuel Valls and Bernard Cazeneuve, as well as ex-leader Nicolas Sarkozy, all expressed their solidarity with the victims of the attack.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena, at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, and left at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

France continues to operate under emergency laws enacted after the November 2015 attacks in Paris that claimed the lives of over 100 people.