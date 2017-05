© REUTERS/ Darren Staples Suspicious Package Found at London's Victoria Coach Station

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured when a blast rocked through the Manchester Arena foyer during a pop concert late Monday. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

"The head of the Russian state confirmed readiness to build up anti-terrorism cooperation with UK partners — both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of broad international efforts," the Kremlin said.

Putin added that Russia condemns the late Monday attack and he expects its masterminds will not escape punishment.

