France Expresses Condolences to UK Over Manchester Attack

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples Suspicious Package Found at London's Victoria Coach Station

"With dismay and alarm French President Emmanuel Macron learned about a new deadly attack, which occurred last night before during a concert at the Manchester Arena," the statement read.

According to the statement, Macron vowed to further pursue the fight against terrorism alongside the United Kingdom.

"Emmanuel Macron will hold a telephone call with [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May and will be kept informed in real time on developments in the inquiry," the statement added.