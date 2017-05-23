Register
    US military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    Turkish Ambassador to US Accuses Washington of Setting Relations With Terrorists

    Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic accused Washington on Monday of establishment a partnership relations with a terrorist organization in the wake of the recent US decision to supply Syrian Kurdish forces with US arms.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On May 9, the US Defense Department announced that President Donald Trump had approved a plan to arm Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the military branch of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), in order to better fight Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria, despite objections from Turkey.

    "I can hardly understand and accept the argument that the US has to conduct the operation in Raqqa by making use of YPG/PYD since there is no alternative on the ground. There is Turkey and there is Free Syrian Army that have successfully conducted the operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh… You cannot and you should not make use of a terrorist organization in your fight with another terrorist organization. Especially, when your 65-year-old ally tells you that this terrorist organization, that you are in partnership with, constitutes an existential threat to its national security and stability," Kilic said at an annual conference on the Turkey-US relations.

    US President Donald Trump's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on May 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Your Fault, Not Ours: Turkey, US Trade Blame Over Brawl at Washington Embassy (VIDEO)
    Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, the PYD and YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting Daesh terrorists in Syria.

    According to Kilic, Turkey, along with Free Syrian Army, have killed over 3,000 Daesh militants in Syria, and over 60,000 Syrian refugees have received the opportunity to return to their home towns, liberated from terrorists.

    Earlier in May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Washington and held talks with Trump, during which the two sides discussed the Kurdish issue among other topics.

    terrorism, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkey, United States
