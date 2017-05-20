Israel Intelligence Officials Find Trump’s Secrets Disclosure ‘Horrifying’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The officers shouted at their US counterparts in meetings following the news that Trump allegedly disclosed sensitive information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak at the White House, Foreign Policy reported citing a US defense official. The Israeli officers said they found the disclosure "horrifying."

On Monday, the Washington Post claimed — citing unnamed sources — that Trump allegedly disclosed highly sensitive information about how terrorist organizations plan to use laptops as bombs on airplanes.

When asked to confirm reports that Israel was the source of the intelligence information shared with Russian officials, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday, "I cannot comment specifically on that."

However, Israeli head of military intelligence Herzi Halevy visited Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Trump will visit Israel in a series of stops during his first overseas trip that started today.