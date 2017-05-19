US, Russia Working on New Proposal to Involve De-Confliction Near Deir Ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — At the latest Astana meeting on Syria on May 3-4, three ceasefire guarantor states finalized and signed a memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in Syria. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum came into force on May 6.

"We have a proposal that we are working on with the Russians right now. I won't share the details, but my sense is the Russians as enthusiastic as we are to de-conflict the operations," Dunford stated.

When asked whether the proposal will deal with the city of Deir Ez-Zor, Dunford told reporters, "It will."

He added that he spoke with his Russian counterpart on Thursday night following the US strikes on pro-government forces in Syria.

"I spoke with my Russian counterpart as recently as last night," Dunford said. "That was a force protection strike. Our commanders on the ground felt like they were threatened to dead point, and the rules of engagement allowed them to do that."

A nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.