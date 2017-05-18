China Makes Representation to US Over Iran-Related Sanctions

BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Chinese citizen Ruan Runling and Shanghai Gang Quan Trade, Shanghai North Begins International and Shanghai North Transway International Trading companies over their links to Iran’s missile development program.

“We have already made a representation to the US side in relation to this. We hope that the United States will resolve via dialogue and cooperation the concerns linked to the issue of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefits,” Hua told a briefing.

In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 countries — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany – signed an agreement ensuring the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions against Tehran. The deal came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran was ready to implement the program to reduce its nuclear potential.

However, the United States imposed new sanctions against Iran in February 2017 after Tehran carried out a medium-range ballistic missile test in late January.