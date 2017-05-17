Register
20:49 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture taken 17 May 1987 of American navy frigate USS Stark which was hit by two Exocet missiles fired from an Iraqi Super-Etendard fighter during the Iran-Iraq war.

    Why 30-Year-Old Incident of USS Stark Hit by Iraqi Missiles Remains Relevant

    © AFP 2017/ MIKE NELSON
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 72341

    On May 17, 1987 the American frigate USS Stark was caught by surprise by the Iraqi Exocet attack, exposing the vulnerability of Navy surface warships to external missile strikes. According to Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots, this problem still remains unresolved.

    Exactly 30 years ago, on May 17, 1987, the USS Stark, the 23rd ship of the Oliver Hazard Perry class of guided-missile frigates, was incidentally struck by an Iraqi missile; the strike killed 37 crew members.

    "This was the first and only case of the combat use of an anti-ship missile (ASM) against a US Navy ship. The precedent had once again proved that such weapons pose a serious threat even for the most powerful fleet," Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots wrote.

    A US Navy crew member looks at an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter landing onto the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, during a joint naval drill between South Korea and the US in the West Sea off South Korea on October 28, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ POOL / Kim Hong-Ji
    How Military Industrial Complex is Pushing US Toward New 'Missile Crisis'
    The incident took place during the Iran — Iraq War (1980-1988).

    By this time the two countries had already suffered heavy casualties and were lacking in fuel, which precluded the possibility of any major offensive on the part of both rivals.

    Kots noted that the deficit had been maintained artificially due to the so-called Tanker War kicked off by Iran and Iraq back in 1984. Since that time the two adversaries had begun to attack tankers of third countries carrying each other's oil.

    Predictably, very soon the Tanker War attracted much attention from the international community and, most notably, from the United States.

    To tackle the potential energy crisis the Pentagon launched the Operation Earnest Will aimed at protecting Kuwaiti-owned tankers from Iranian attacks.

    The USS Stark was dispatched to the region as part of the US' effort.

    Iran and Iraq targeted each other's oil facilities during the Iran-Iraq War.
    © Photo: sajed.ir
    Iran and Iraq targeted each other's oil facilities during the Iran-Iraq War.

    On May 17 the US frigate left Manama port in Bahrain and went along the Saudi Arabian coast, toward the Iran-Iraq War exclusion boundary.

    Nothing hinted at any trouble when the USS Stark detected the Iraqi Mirage F-1 warplane approaching the American frigate.

    "At 9:05 pm the frigate detected the signals from the Mirage radar system groping for a target. The fighter jet was 27 miles away [from the warship] by that time. The USS Stark had repeatedly tried to contact the aircraft at the frequency for negotiations in international waters, but the pilot didn't respond to the request. At 9:09 pm the USS Stark announced a combat alert while at 9:10 pm the frigate's radio reconnaissance registered the 'seizure' of the warship by [the Iraqi plane's] missile system. Right after that, the Mirage sharply turned to the left and went on the reverse course. A second later, the first Exocet missile hit the US frigate," Kots elaborated, adding that just 15 seconds later the second missile stuck the USS Stark.

    "It was the first serious strike on American forces in the Persian Gulf during the war between Iran and Iraq, in which the warring nations have made dozens of attacks against each other's ships and those of third nations," The New York Times wrote on May 18, 1987.

    Citing Pentagon spokesman Robert Sims, the media outlet highlighted that the strike "appeared to have been inadvertent.''

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (3rd L) and Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan (2nd L) stand in front of the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ President.ir
    Iran Installs New Missile Defense Systems at Bases Across Country - Reports
    Following the attack, Iraq made a general apology for the attack and pledged to launch an investigation into the issue.

    For his part, "President Reagan… refused to flinch in the wake of the costly and surprise Iraqi Exocet attack on the USS Stark, insisting that the US remained committed 'to supporting the self-defense of our friends in the Gulf'," the Guardian reported on May 19, 1987.

    The incident prompted a lot of speculation in the media, especially over the USS Stark's puzzling incapability of intercepting the missiles and preventing the damage.

    "The USS Stark, a 5-year-old Navy frigate crammed with the latest arms designed to destroy attacking aircraft and missiles, inexplicably did nothing Sunday when fired upon by an Iraqi fighter plane," Time Magazine reported on May 19, 1987, citing Pentagon officials.

    On June 7, 1987, the media outlet revealed that "the USS Stark did not try to warn an Iraqi warplane away until more than a minute after the plane had launched its two deadly missiles against the frigate and was headed home."

    However, according to Kots, the crux of the matter was that Navy surface ships remained vulnerable to missile attacks.

    "This case had shown that modern surface warships are extremely vulnerable to attacks by virtually any more or less significant combat assets," Captain 1st rank V.P. Kuzin wrote for almanac Taifun in 1997, as quoted by Kots.

    The problem still remains unresolved, especially given the fact that modern anti-ship missiles have become more precise, more powerful, and, most importantly, faster, the Sputnik contributor pointed out.

    Launching Oniks cruise missiles from the Bastion mobile coastal defence missile system at the targets of illegal armed groups in Syria. (A still from the video provided by the Rusian Defense Ministry. Maximum possible resolution).
    © Sputnik/ Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Launching Oniks cruise missiles from the Bastion mobile coastal defence missile system at the targets of illegal armed groups in Syria. (A still from the video provided by the Rusian Defense Ministry. Maximum possible resolution).

    He called attention to the fact that the Russian Navy regards supersonic ASMs as the "main argument" against a potential adversary's fleet.

    "This is understood in the West," Kots remarked, referring to the fact that the US and EU mainstream media name the Russian-made  P-800 Oniks, P-700 Granit supersonic cruise missiles as well as Zircon hypersonic missiles as the major challenge to NATO member states' fleets.

    "It is very difficult to fight the anti-ship missile P-800 Oniks, because it is capable of flying to the ship at a very low altitude and a speed that is twice the speed of sound," military expert Mikhail Khodarenok told Radio Sputnik, commenting on the issue.

    Khodarenok added that as of yet there is no weapon capable of intercepting the Zircon hypersonic missile being developed by the Russian military.

    Related:

    Pentagon Signs Deal With UAE on US Military Presence in Country
    Pentagon Spends Over $100Mln on Chemicals Readiness at Navy Readiness Centers
    Pentagon Awards $36Mln Contract for C-130 Engine Parts
    The Pentagon Wants to Train Robots to Hunt Daesh
    NATO 'Wants to Use Montenegro to Militarize Balkans'
    At 25, 'Russian NATO' is a Force to Be Reckoned With
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, navy fleet, Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, P-800 Oniks, NATO, The US Navy, Pentagon, Iran, Iraq, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok