CIA Considers Russian Involvement in US Election Hacking 'Established Fact'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in foreign elections, calling them absurd. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference in February there were "no facts, just accusations" against Moscow.

"The responsibility of the Russian Intelligence services for the election-related hacking is an established fact, but it is not surprising that an identified propaganda outlet like RT would attempt to muddle those facts. No reputable news organization doubts Russian culpability," the spokeswoman told RT.

The US intelligence has accused Moscow of orchestrating Clinton campaign leaks last year to undermine her bid against eventual victor Donald Trump. No evidence was provided.

Russian-based media outlets broadcasting in Europe and the United States have been facing a barrage of accusations by Western officials about allegedly spreading fake news and attempting to influence public life. In the United States, intelligence agencies have claimed Russia has used its media outlets to swing the outcome of US November presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, but have not provided any evidence to back their claims. Russian officials, such as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, have repeatedly stated that Moscow refrains from meddling in internal affairs of foreign countries.