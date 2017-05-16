Kremlin Dismisses Media Claims on Trump Allegedly Passing Secret Info to Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Washington Post on May 15 claimed that Trump "revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week", saying with reference to current and former US officials that the alleged disclosures "jeopardized a critical source of intelligence" on Daesh.

"This is not a topic for us, it's just another nonsense. We do not want to have anything to do with this nonsense at all. This is complete nonsense, there is no topic here either for confirmation or for refutation," Peskov said.

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Trump Says Had 'Absolute Right' to Share With Russia Facts on Terror, Airline Flight Safety and said that he had "an absolute right" to share with Russian facts on terrorism and air flight safety.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the claims are false, while Trump in a meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak had discussed a wide range of issues related to counter-terrorism, but had not mentioned sources, methods or military operations,.

Also, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Trump and Lavrov have not discussed intelligence sources or military operations during their meeting.