Russian Parliament to Consider Deputy FMs for Posts of Envoys to US, UN in May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The international committee of the Russian lower house, the State Duma, will discuss this issue simultaneously, a parliamentary source told Sputnik.

"The issue on consideration of Nebenzya’s candidacy is planned to be considered by the international affairs committee of the Federation Council on May 29," the source said.

Former Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin, who had occupied the post since 2006, passed away in February on the eve of his 65th birthday. Currently, his deputy is serving as the envoy to the United Nations.

Currently, Sergei Kislyak serves as the Russian envoy to the United States. Anatoly Antonov previously served as the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia.