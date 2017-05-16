Russian Parliament to Consider Deputy FMs for Posts of Envoys to US, UN in May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The international committee of the Russian lower house, the State Duma, will discuss this issue simultaneously, a parliamentary source told Sputnik.
"The issue on consideration of Nebenzya’s candidacy is planned to be considered by the international affairs committee of the Federation Council on May 29," the source said.
Currently, Sergei Kislyak serves as the Russian envoy to the United States. Anatoly Antonov previously served as the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia.
