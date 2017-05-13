Obama's Legacy: US to Solve Issue of Seized Russian Diplomatic Property - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held meetings with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson and with US President Donald Trump. The politicians discussed a number of issues, including the one related to the seizure of diplomatic compounds.

"The US partners said that they would prepare their proposals to begin work on deblocking this situation," Zakharova told the Vesti v Subbotu ("News on Saturday") program on Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

In December 2016, administration of former US President Barack Obama imposed a set of punitive measures against Russia, including the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of the two Russian diplomatic compounds, in response to Moscow's alleged interference in the US presidential elections, which has been repeatedly denied by the Russian side.