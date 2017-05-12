Russia May Respond to Diplomatic Property Seizure if US Fails to Find Solution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ushakov said this topic was raised during the recent visit to Washington by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

On Wednesday, Lavrov held meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Donald Trump in Washington and said that the Russian and US presidents would hold a meeting during the G20 summit.

"We are patient, but this patience is not limited," Ushakov said. "If no solution is found, some response measures from the Russian side will be on the agenda," he stressed.

As part of a new wave of anti-Russian sanctions, the Obama administration closed on New Year's eve two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland that Washington believes could have been used by the Russian diplomatic staff for "intelligence-gathering" purposes.