Register
00:04 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017

    Russians Visit Oval Office; Mainstream Media Now Assume White House is Bugged

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    232440

    On Wednesday, Trump met in the Oval Office with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak, and the fact that the meeting was documented by a Russian photographer has led to rampant speculation that Russia has now bugged the White House.

    The meeting was not open to the press, but Russian officials brought a photographer from state-run news outlet TASS with them. White House officials would later claim that they thought the photographer was a government worker and Lavrov's assigned photographer, not a journalist.

    After the meeting, the Russian delegation was showered with accusations that they took the opportunity to bug the White House. So, the theory goes, a photographer carries a great deal of equipment and moves around a good deal. It would be possible for him to slip a surveillance device somewhere, according to Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Vice President James Lewis.

    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Trump-Lavrov Photo Row: Russian Journalists Appeal to US Media's Professionalism

    "This is standard practice. Lots of countries do it," said Lewis to the International Business Times (IBT). He described a "pretty small" device that sticks under a table "like a piece of gum." Such a device could have audio and video capabilities and then transmit its data to a file server or website via the internet.

    Also speaking to IBT, information security professional Jayson Street with cyber security firm Pwnie Express even suggested the photographer's camera could be a spying device. "It could be wired to look for thermal or infrared signals as well, which would be able to help assess what is going on behind those wood panels," said Street, adding that it's "a very rare occurrence for a camera of possible or questionable origin to have that kind of access to the Oval Office."

    The Trump administration, however, has explained that the photographer and his equipment were screened before entry in the same way they would screen a member of the US media.

    Of course, there is no proof to even suggest that a bug was planted. It's possible, sure. But likely? Nah, said Phil Polstra, a professor of digital forensics at Bloomsburg University, to Wired. "It's certainly possible that anybody could plant something. In theory, anything's possible. But the reality is it would be pretty hard to do anything."

    Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)
    © Photo: British Ministry of Defence
    Sorry! White House Reportedly Apologizes to UK Over Claims GCHQ Bugged Trump

    The Oval Office, after all, is a place where highly sensitive information is openly discussed by top officials. Although the specifics of White House countersurveillance are not availed to the public, it'd be an impressive show of blithering incompetence if the Oval Office wasn't frequently and rigorously audited for espionage devices. "I can't imagine that our country wouldn't shield the Oval Office. That's like security 101," Polstra said.

    Lewis recommended White House security to "always do a sweep after a meeting in any place where you let the Russians, the Chinese or a few other friends pay a visit." And the White House confirmed after the furor that, obviously, it is routinely swept for listening devices.  

    Bug or no bug, the White House was criticized for letting the photographer in without properly vetting him. "It's a security breach for sure because they should know exactly who's in the White House," said Jill Johnston, president of surveillance goods wholesaler KJB Security Products, to Wired. "He could have recorded everything that went on there. He could have definitely left something behind."

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    White House Encourages US Justice Dept. to Complete Russia-Trump Probe - Spokesperson

    It isn't the first time the Trump White House has come under fire for bad security. In January, Trump and other administration officials were revealed to be using their personal email accounts for authentication to Twitter, when it's safer to use a dummy email. In February, Trump discussed a North Korean missile test with some of his subordinates. Standard stuff – except The Donald did so in full view and earshot of his civilian dinner guests at Mar-a-Lago.

    During the Cold War, the Americans and Soviets bugged one another so frequently that it almost seemed rude not to plant a listening device during an official visit. The Soviet bugging of the US Embassy in Moscow was so pervasive that in the 1980s the entire building was torn down and rebuilt just to escape bugs. Maybe the most famous example of a Soviet bug was The Thing, a tiny listening device ingeniously hidden inside a wooden plaque of the Seal of the United States. It hung on the office wall of the American ambassador to the Soviet Union for seven years before it was discovered.

    More recently in 1999, the US expelled Stanislav Grusev, a Russian Embassy employee who was accused of planting a transmitter on the top floor of the US State Department.

    Related:

    Using a Bomb to Kill a Bug: FBI Forces Malware on Innocent Internet Users
    Meddling Kettle: FSB Wiretaps Top Russian Investigator With Bugged Samovar
    Ambassador Kislyak: Elbe Meeting Brings Best in US-Russian Common History
    Just Who is Mr Kislyak? Witch Hunt Propels Russian Envoy to Stardom
    Former CIA Chief: 'Russian Ambassador Kislyak is Veteran Diplomat, Not a Spy'
    Tags:
    media hysteria, spy gadgets, espionage, White House, Sergei Kislyak, Sergei Lavrov, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok