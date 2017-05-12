Register
22:33 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

    'China Has Achieved Irreversible Shift in Balance of Power in South China Sea'

    © AP Photo/ Xinhua
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 1495150

    The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has published a comprehensive report detailing how the US might 'deter China' in Asia. Commenting on the report, respected Russian military observer Vasily Kashin explained that as far as the South China Sea is concerned, there is already very little Washington can do.

    CSIS published its report, titled 'Countering Coercion in Maritime Asia: The Theory and Practice of Gray Zone Deterrence', on Tuesday. The report documented the uptick in Chinese assertiveness in maritime disputes with the US and its Asian allies, and provided recommendations on how Washington might work to counter Beijing and its efforts in what CSIS experts called the 'gray zones' of the East China and South China Seas.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Was Beijing’s Latest Rocket Test ‘Aimed at THAAD’?
    The report described the most acute crises and incidents in Asia involving China in recent years, from the Chinese attempt to stop the work of a US intelligence ship in the South China Sea in 2009, to crises around the Senkaku/Diaoyudao Islands in 2010 and 2012, to a number of incidents around disputed shoals in the South China Sea, and finally, the Chinese project to create artificial islands in the South China Sea beginning in 2013.

    Commenting on the report in a special analytical piece for Sputnik, military and geopolitical observer Vasily Kashin explained that "naturally, each of these cases is dissected from the position of the US and its allies, and it's unlikely that the conclusions reached would be acceptable to the Chinese side, or even to independent observers…"

    Kashin noted that while the nearly 300-page report did offer a broad array of US-centric assessments and facts, "as far as the recommendations on 'countering the Chinese strategy of coercion' go, the report seems to be quite severely detached from reality."

    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016

    Furthermore, the expert stressed that today, "the US's very ability to pursue a consistent policy on any issues having to do with China is questionable. The priorities of the current US administration are subject to rapid and unpredictable changes, and important policy directions could shift 180 degrees in an instant."

    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    What to Expect From China's Next Two Aircraft Carriers
    Kashin suggested that examples of this include everything from the US position on Taiwan's status, to President Trump's allegations about China being a currency manipulator, to the possibility of a unilateral US military strike against North Korea. 

    "And this is also happening on the issue of the status of the South China Sea," the observer noted. "It's well-known that the Trump administration has prevented the Pentagon from conducting new 'freedom of navigation' patrols in the Spratly Islands area." It is speculated that Washington "needs cooperation with China on the Korean issue too much to anger the Chinese once again."

    President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla

    Kashin stressed that another key recommendation made in the report – that of 'strengthening US alliances in the region', is equally difficult to implement.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center standing, reviews members of Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) during the Self-Defense Forces Day at Asaka Base, north of Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    The Remilitarization of Japan, Explained
    "In Southeast Asia, US positions in the area of security had begun weakening under President Obama, and this trend has not been reversed under Trump. On the contrary, the protectionism and unpredictability of the new administration is likely to accelerate this process, rather than slowing it down."

    "As far as Northeast Asia is concerned, Trump's demands that South Korea pay for the THAAD missile defense system has shown the White House's lack of understanding of some of the foundational principles behind US-South Korean security relations," the expert added.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.

    Ultimately, Kashin indicated that in the South China Sea in particular, "the Chinese have already managed to achieve irreversible changes in the situation and in the [regional] balance of power, and it is unlikely for any US strategy to be able to change this situation." 

    Two excavators are pictured at a construction site on Taiping island in the Spratly chain in the South China Sea on March 23, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ SAM YEH
    Satellite Images: Beijing Installing Missile Systems on Disputed South China Sea Islands
    As for the East China Sea, the expert noted that "periodic outbursts of tension will continue, but here the more important factor will be the possibility for coordination between any tough measures and the domestic political situation in Japan."

    On the whole, "a complete and detailed study of China's strategy and tactics in maritime territorial disputes may have greatly helped the US a few years back, but can hardly change the situation now," Kashin concluded.

    Related:

    US Concludes Readiness and Training with Thai, Singapore Warships - Navy
    Was Beijing’s Latest Rocket Test ‘Aimed at THAAD’?
    What to Expect From China's Next Two Aircraft Carriers
    The Remilitarization of Japan, Explained
    What Makes New Chinese Sea-Skimming Combat Drone Perfect for South China Sea
    China Tests Weapons Near Korean Peninsula in Protest Over THAAD
    Satellite Images: Beijing Installing Missile Systems on South China Sea Islands
    Trump’s Pentagon Blocks US Navy Missions in Disputed South China Sea
    Tags:
    expert commentary, expert analysis, strategy, geopolitics, Vasily Kashin, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok