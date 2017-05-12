Ukraine's FM Denies Claims of Payment for Arrangement of Meeting With Trump

© AFP 2017/ John Macdougall, Jim Watson Trump, Merkel Discuss Ukraine Conflict in Phone Call

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin on Friday dismissed claims that Ukrainian authorities paid for the organization of his meeting with the US leadership.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Artemenko wrote on Facebook that Kiev had paid $400,000 to a lobby firm for organizing the meetings between the Ukrainian delegation headed by Klimkin and US President Donald Trump as well as Vice President Mike Pence.

"By definition I definitely do not use lobbyists or others for organizing meetings, this is my principle," Klimkin said at a press briefing.

The foreign minister added that lobbying was not effective in politics especially on such a high level.

"I do not use commercial services or else of those who help us," Klimkin stressed adding that Ukraine was only helped by its interests.

Ukraine's embassy to the United States said in a statement on Thursday that Trump had received Klimkin at the White House and discussed "further efforts to support Ukraine" with the foreign minister. The meeting was preceded by talks between Klimkin and Pence. Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly participated in both meetings, according to the statement.