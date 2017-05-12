Ukraine's FM Denies Claims of Payment for Arrangement of Meeting With Trump

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Artemenko wrote on Facebook that Kiev had paid $400,000 to a lobby firm for organizing the meetings between the Ukrainian delegation headed by Klimkin and US President Donald Trump as well as Vice President Mike Pence.
"By definition I definitely do not use lobbyists or others for organizing meetings, this is my principle," Klimkin said at a press briefing.
"I do not use commercial services or else of those who help us," Klimkin stressed adding that Ukraine was only helped by its interests.
Ukraine's embassy to the United States said in a statement on Thursday that Trump had received Klimkin at the White House and discussed "further efforts to support Ukraine" with the foreign minister. The meeting was preceded by talks between Klimkin and Pence. Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly participated in both meetings, according to the statement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)