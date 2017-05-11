Register
04:07 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes an oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2017.

    South Korea’s New Leadership: Is Peace With the North on the Horizon?

    © REUTERS/ Ahn Young-joon/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8110

    South Korea has a new president whose policy is widely anticipated to mark a major shift towards cooperation with North Korea. Hyun Lee of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea spoke with Radio Sputnik about whether such expectations are justified.

    The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008
    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    CIA Opens South Korea Mission Center to Address DPRK Threat
    Lee, a New York City-based writer and activist, told Sputnik's Brian Becker that voter turnout on Tuesday was incredible by South Korean standards: around 80 percent. Moon Jae-in won more than 40 percent of votes, with his rivals Hong Jun-pyo and Ahn Cheol-soo getting more than 20 percent each. In light of recent protests against his ousted predecessor, President Park Geun-Hye, who faced impeachment over a massive corruption scandal, the South Korean population is in a state of unpreceded political agitation, Lee said.

    ​Moon is a former chief-of-staff to the late President Roh Moo-hyun, who was a follower of his predecessor, Kim Dae-jung, the author of the so-called Sunshine Policy, one of engagement with North Korea. Moon has stated that he will resume the Sunshine Policy, after it was abandoned a decade ago.

    "The question is whether the United States, the Trump administration will allow room for Moon to lead in terms of the alliance with North Korea," Lee said. "And if not, then whether Moon will actually stand up to the US."

    According to Lee, the political agitation that led to President Park's ouster should continue to push on Moon so that he lives up to his promises.

    What Kim Dae-jung agreed to with Kim Jong-Il, then-leader of North Korea, was the need for reconciliation without foreign intervention — namely, the United States, Lee pointed out. Moon's engagement with North Korea might encourage the Trump administration to change its own policy to a more peaceful one, especially considering that Trump has already indicated he is willing to talk with Kim Jong-un, given certain conditions.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout
    North Korea Taunts Seoul With ‘Satellite Photos’ of THAAD
    Lee pointed out that Trump has demonstrated no uniform policy towards North Korea. Some members of the administration, like Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, have insisted on a hardline approach. But Trump's recent remarks that he would be "honored" to talk to the North Korean leader "under the right circumstances" indicates that the US may in fact be considering the dialogue option, and if that is the case, President Moon is likely to have high hopes in the new US administration's approach.

    Considering the longstanding unwillingness of both Washington and Pyongyang to back down, Lee suggested that "a good starting point" for the two sides would be to agree to stop both the nuclear tests and military exercises, and then proceed to reviewing the armistice agreement that de-facto ended the Korean War, in order to formally sign a permanent peace treaty.

    The real irony of the situation lies in the fact that South Koreans perceive Trump as more of a "wildcard" threat than North Korea does, Lee pointed out. The real spark that could inflame a serious conflict on the Korean Peninsula at this moment is the US military, not Pyongyang, she underscored.

    "North Korea never dropped bombs on other countries, never showered cruise missiles on other countries, never deployed troops outside of its territory," she added.

    Related:

    ‘Miserable Fate’: US Navy’s Nuclear Submarine Strikes a Nerve in North Korea
    Germany Prohibits North Korea to Lease Berlin Embassy Property
    THAAD Deployment: What to Expect From South Korea’s New President
    Tags:
    elections, policy, collaboration, peace, Sunshine Policy, Kim Dae-jung, Park Geun-hye, Moon Jae-in, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok