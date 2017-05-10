Register
10 May 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue forum in Arkhangelsk

    Putin Comments on FBI Chief's Dismissal, Says Russia Has Nothing to Do With it

    The dismissal of FBI Director James Comey will not affect the interaction between Moscow and Washington, Russia has nothing to do with this, President Vladimir Putin told CBS News in an interview.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    "There will be no effect. Your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that," Putin said when asked how Comey's firing would affect bilateral relations.

    "[US] President [Donald] Trump is acting in accordance with his competence, in accordance with his law and Constitution. What about us? Why we?" he said.

    Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.

    Earlier in the day, the Kremlin spokesman also commented on the news. Dmitry Peskov said that it is an absolutely internal US issue, adding that Moscow hopes that Comey's dismissal will not affect Russia-US ties in any way.

    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Vladimir Putin, James Comey, United States, Russia
