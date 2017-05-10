Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Meeting With Trump, Tillerson

Sergei Lavrov started the presser off by saying that he had discussed bilateral cooperation between the US and Russia with US President Trump and State Secretary Tillerson.

He said that the US and Russian sides agreed that international issues should be solved jointly. The Syrian settlement and the Russia-sponsored plan to create Syrian safe zones were discussed, he said. The US and Russia agreed to continue working in the framework of Astana and Geneva peace talks between Damascus and Syrian rebels.

Russia and the US reached a conceptual agreement on geographical aspects of the de-escalations zones in Syria.

"We agree with Trump that the most important thing to do in Syria is to fight against terrorism," he said.

When asked if Russia has an "exit strategy," Lavrov said that there's no such thing and all sides must comply with their obligations.

He said that Ukraine, Afghanistan and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have also been discussed.

Lavrov said that both Moscow and Washington want to remove all barriers for effective cooperation.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are looking for tangible results of Wednesday's talks.

When asked if US sanctions against Russia were discussed, Lavrov said that Russia doesn't discuss such issues with foreign partners.

However, he said that Russian diplomatic property's seizure in the US as part of the last sanctions imposed on Russia by the former US administration has been discussed. Lavrov said that Obama's decision was "illegitimate"

He said that the Russia-US dialogue stopped being "ideologized" after this approach had been chosed by the Barack Obama administration. He said that the Trump administration is set to make deals with its partners.

He said that Trump's administration is business-like and willing to negotiate certain issues.

Lavrov said that it is "embarrassing" for the US to say Russia is influencing its political system, adding that the United States is a "great" country. When asked if Trump discussed the issue of alleged Russian interference in the November 2016 election, Lavrov said that such a "mayhem" has not been part of the discussion as the sides focused on "concrete" issues.

"There's no single fact proving the claims," he said. "We know Trump's position and the positions of those who claim the opposite," Lavrov said commenting on claims of alleged Russian influence on the US election process.