US to Cooperate With New South Korean President on N Korea Threat - Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Moon is expected to be declared the official winner of South Korea's presidential election, which was held Tuesday. Moon's campaign promises included a pledge to reach out to North Korea and engage in bilateral talks.

"I look forward to close cooperation with President-elect Moon Jae-in and the new government on the range of important concerns our countries share," Congressman Eliot Engel said in a statement released by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. "As the United States and other powers work to address the growing threat posed by North Korea, it is critical for the United States and the ROK to leverage the strength of our alliance and maintain close cooperation between our governments."

Engel also congratulated the South Korean people on what he called a "successful" election.

"I'm confident that we will continue to deepen the US-ROK [Republic of Korea] alliance, a close relationship that has made — and will continue to make — both our nations stronger, safer and more prosperous," Engel added.

Official election results are expected early Wednesday morning local time.